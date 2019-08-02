Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2019

Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon reveals she separated from director Prakash Kovelamudi 2 years ago

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was just a day ago when Dia Mirza announced separation from her husband Sahil Sangha after 11 years. Now, we hear that writer Kanika Dhillon, who penned the script of the recently-released film JudgeMentall Hai Kya, has parted ways with her husband Prakash Kovelamudi, who directed the film starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon reveals she separated from director Prakash Kovelamudi 2 years ago

Kanika Dhillon and Prakash Kovelamudi separated two years ago before they began work on the Ekta Kapoor‘s production. “Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened 2 years back, before the cameras rolled on the film,” the former couple said in a joint statement.  It was an amicable decision and the two have remained friends even after the separation.

Kanika Dhillon and Prakash Kovelamudi tied the knot in 2014. The writer has penned Manmarziyaan and Kedarnath in 2018.

 

