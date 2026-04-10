Varun Dhawan began 2026 on a healthy note thanks to the success of Border 2. He is now gearing up for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which belongs to the fun-and-frolic space that he is known for. Moreover, it reunites him with his father, David Dhawan, for the third time. Bollywood Hungama has learned that fans of Varun will be in for a treat, as the makers are planning to advance the release of the entertainer.

SCOOP: Makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai plan to prepone release from June 12 to May 22

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers are seriously considering bringing the film out on May 22 instead of June 12. They realized they could prepone the release by three weeks as the film is almost ready. Moreover, there’s limited competition in the second half of May and the summer holidays will be on. It’ll be an ideal time to attract youth and family audiences to the film.”

The source continued, “A final call will be taken very soon. If the new date is locked, the makers plan to make the official announcement about the change in a few days.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur and is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips. A few days ago, it was announced that Tips will re-enter the distribution business with this film.

Interestingly, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was earlier scheduled to be released on June 5. After Toxic was pushed to June 4, its date was changed to June 12. Hence, this will be the second time that the release date of the David Dhawan-directorial will be changed.

If Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai indeed releases on May 22, it’ll avert a clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. However, by arriving on the fourth Friday of May, it will end up clashing with Karan Johar’s intense romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, Anurag Kashyap’s Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, and Milap Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Tips Films re-enters distribution with Varun Dhawan starrer

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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