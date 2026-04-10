The Delhi High Court has referred the copyright dispute over the song ‘Rang De Lal’ (Oye Oye) from Dhurandhar The Revenge to mediation. The case involves Trimurti Films and director Aditya Dhar’s production banner B62 Studios. Trimurti Films has alleged that the song in the film includes unauthorised use of music from ‘Tirchi Topiwala,’ a track from the 1989 film Tridev starring Sunny Deol. The company claims it holds the music rights to the original song.

Delhi High Court sends Dhurandhar The Revenge song dispute between Trimurti Films and B62 Studios to mediation

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the dispute appears to be mainly financial in nature. According to a report by Bar and Bench, the court suggested that the parties could resolve issues related to royalty and compensation through mediation. It also ordered the appointment of a senior mediator to supervise the process.

Additionally, Trimurti Films argued that the use of the song, or a version that is substantially similar to it, in Dhurandhar The Revenge was done without the required licence. The complaint also covers the song’s theatrical use, its presence on digital platforms, and its use in promotional material linked to the film.

Senior Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for Trimurti Films, told the court that the music’s use, including its standalone availability on digital platforms, was unauthorised.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Super Cassettes Industries Limited, which holds the audio rights to the film’s songs, opposed any interim relief for Trimurti Films. He argued that the company had approached the court with unclean hands. He claimed they had not disclosed earlier instances where similar songs from Tridev were used in other films.

Senior Advocate Ravi Prakash, appearing for B62 Studios, informed the court that Dhurandhar The Revenge has already been released in theatres. He also said the film is unlikely to arrive on OTT platforms before mid-May. The mediation process is expected to address the financial and licensing issues linked to the song’s use in the film. The matter will now proceed under the supervision of the court-appointed mediator.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge faces copyright suit over alleged unauthorised use of ‘Rang De Lal’

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