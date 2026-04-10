The Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF), the philanthropic arm of Yash Raj Films, has announced the second edition of its YCF Scholarship Program, aimed at supporting the higher education aspirations of children from Hindi film industry families.

Yash Chopra Foundation launches YCF Scholarship 2026, offers up to Rs. 5 lakhs for children of Hindi film industry workers

Launched for the academic year 2026–27, the initiative will provide financial assistance of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per student. The scholarship is open to children of registered Hindi film industry workers and YCF Saathi members, many of whom form an integral part of the industry’s ecosystem. The selection process will be based on a combination of academic merit and financial need.

The program covers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses across recognised institutions in India. While it continues to support creative and industry-aligned disciplines such as Film Studies, Media & Communication, Animation & Visual Effects, Cinematography, Direction, and Visual Arts, this year’s edition expands its scope to include postgraduate studies in Engineering, Medical & Paramedical Sciences, Business & Management, Law, and Information Technology.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees for eligible courses at NAAC-accredited, AICTE-approved, or government-recognised institutions, with the aim of reducing financial barriers to higher education.

Speaking about the initiative, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, said, “As we proudly launch the second year of the YCF Scholarship Program, we're thrilled to empower children of our Hindi film industry families to dream bigger and build sustainable futures through education. This year's scope of work reflects our deeper commitment to help the 60% of families from the fraternity who are facing education funding challenges, as revealed by our YCF Saathi survey. These scholarships are aimed to help secure brighter tomorrows for these children. We invite every eligible family to apply at the earliest and allow us to help their children secure a brighter future for themselves.”

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Insights from the YCF Saathi survey highlight that over 60% of film industry families face financial challenges in funding higher education. The scholarship initiative is designed to address this gap and enable long-term economic stability through access to quality education.

Selected candidates will undergo a structured, multi-stage evaluation process, including screening and personalised interviews. Financial aid will be disbursed directly to the respective institutions of successful applicants. Eligible candidates can apply through YCF’s official channels by following the prescribed application process.

Also Read: Yash Chopra Foundation launches ‘Saathi Program 2026’ to support film workers with monthly aid, healthcare and education benefits

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