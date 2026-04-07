In a significant industry move, Tips Films has announced its strategic re-entry into the film distribution business. The banner will kickstart its new phase with the release of its in-house production, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a commercial entertainer headlined by Varun Dhawan.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Tips Films re-enters distribution with Varun Dhawan starrer

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in leading roles, with a supporting ensemble that includes Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the project is positioned as a quintessential Bollywood family entertainer, blending comedy, romance, and mass appeal.

With this move, Tips Films is not only backing its own content but also strengthening its foothold across the value chain of filmmaking and exhibition. The makers have confirmed a robust and comprehensive distribution strategy, aimed at ensuring the film reaches audiences across the country. Leveraging its established network across domestic circuits, the company is planning a wide theatrical rollout that targets both urban multiplexes and mass-market single screens.

Speaking on the announcement, Kumar Taurani, Tips Films, said, "At Tips Films, we are happy to bring this family entertainer to audiences across every corner of India. Our nationwide distribution strategy ensures that no theatre-goer misses the opportunity to experience this film. We are confident that the film will resonate strongly with audiences and deliver a solid box office performance"

Known for his flair for high-energy comedy and crowd-pleasing narratives, David Dhawan returns to familiar territory with this venture. The film is expected to carry his signature style, marked by vibrant storytelling, situational humor, and engaging performances. Coupled with a strong music album—often a hallmark of Tips Films productions—the project is designed to appeal to a wide demographic, including family audiences.

Industry observers note that the film’s release timing could further boost its prospects. Slated for the prime pre-summer window, a period traditionally favourable for romantic entertainers, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is well positioned to capitalize on audience footfall and deliver commercially.

With a popular star cast, experienced direction, and now a self-driven distribution strategy, the film represents a key step in Tips Films’ expansion plans, as it aims to make a strong impact both on-screen and at the box office.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur wraps dubbing for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, film set for June 12 release

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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