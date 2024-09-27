As more details of Chhaava comes to light, we understand how Laxman Utekar has gone all out to ensure that this Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a major magnum opus. The historical drama featuring the two popular stars in the role of Chatrapati Sambhaji and his wife Yesubhai, will have the coronation ceremony of the king which plays a key part in the plotline. It seems that a song has been created by AR Rahman specifically for this occasion and to add to that it has been mounted on a large scale.

In fact, everything has been researched thoroughly including the music which is inspired by traditional Marathi folk music. We hear that music composer A R Rahman has used specific elements which were key to the kind of songs that were made during that era that comprised of instruments like the dholaki, tuntune, etc. Moreover, it is being said that the lyrics is inspired by a famous Marathi poem format called Powada which was being created to hail the kings of that era. A source was quoted in Mid-day report, where the details were confirmed and the source also added, “Vijay Ganguly, who previously choreographed the Stree 2 songs, made it a majestic affair by bringing in over 1,500 people to depict the crowd. The entire city of Raigad is shown to have come to celebrate Sambhaji’s coronation. While the number starts with Vicky’s character partaking in the rituals as his subjects rejoice, Rashmika and he are then seen joining in the revelry. This is the only dance number in the film, the rest play out in the background.”

Elaborating on the coronation track, we hear that it will feature 700 background dancers and was shot on a set modelled along the lines of the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra where the team shot for a period of four days. “The official coronation had taken place on January 16, 1681, at the Raigad fort. At the research stage of Chhaava, it was found out that a London newspaper had carried an article about how the coronation ceremony was a vibrant affair. The article aided the director in recreating the event. In the song, Vicky’s Sambhaji will be seen performing the yagna and the thread ceremony while his wife Yesubai does the Rajabhishek and aarti. As his kingdom rejoices, the king is finally seen taking the throne,” the source shared.

Starring Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangazeb, Chhaava is a historical drama set in the 17th Century, inspired by the novel by the same name written by Shivaji Sawant. It is slated to release on December 6.

