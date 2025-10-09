In a recent turn of events, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Kriti Sanon is not part of Aanand L. Rai’s much-discussed film Nayi Naveli. Over the past few days, reports had surfaced suggesting that Kriti was set to headline Nayi Naveli, a fantasy drama said to merge Indian mythology with modern-day storytelling, with filming expected to begin by December. However, a source close to the development has now set the record straight, putting all speculation to rest.

“There is absolutely no truth to these rumours,” reveals the source. “Kriti has Tere Ishk Mein lined up for release, is currently shooting for Cocktail 2, and will start Don 3 right after. She’s completely focused on these projects, each giving her a unique space as an actor. There’s been no discussion or confirmation about Nayi Naveli from her end.”

The clarification comes amid growing chatter around Nayi Naveli, which is reportedly in the early stages of planning under Aanand L. Rai’s banner. While pre-production work is said to be quietly progressing, no director or final cast has yet been locked. Sources indicate that the team is currently working on finalising actor schedules before proceeding.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon continues to stay firmly in demand, striking a balance between commercial blockbusters and content-driven cinema. With Tere Ishk Mein generating strong buzz, Cocktail 2 promising a fresh spin on an iconic title, and Don 3 positioning her in a full-fledged action zone, Kriti’s 2025 slate looks packed and diverse.

This clarification effectively puts an end to speculation surrounding her association with Nayi Naveli. For now, Kriti remains focused on delivering a series of performances that highlight her evolving range and steady upward trajectory in the industry.

As for Nayi Naveli, the project continues to remain in the news, but without its rumoured leading lady.

