IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede has broken his silence amidst the controversy surrounding the defamation suit he filed against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Aryan Khan over the web series, The B***ds of Bollywood. The show, marking Khan's directorial debut, allegedly features a character that maligns Wankhede's reputation and mocks anti-drug agencies.

Sameer Wankhede denies having any grudges against Shah Rukh Khan and family: “I’m just a Government Servant, not living in a Banana Republic”

"There is none… I am an officer of law, whatever books and Acts are there, I do as per that," Wankhede told HT City, emphasizing his commitment to the rule of law. "We are not living in some kind of a banana republic out here. We have a constitution, we have a system, we have a set up... I am a very small man, just a government servant. How can anybody have such a grudge and all those things, you know? These things are just loose talks."

The officer's strong words come as a direct challenge to the portrayal in the Netflix series, which he alleges is a "calculated and vindictive hit job."3

For the unversed, the animosity between Wankhede and the Khan family dates back to October 2021. At the time, Wankhede was the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai and led the highly publicized raid on a cruise ship, which resulted in the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, on drug-related charges. Aryan spent nearly a month in custody before being granted bail. In May 2022, all charges against Aryan were eventually dropped by the NCB due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

This high-voltage arrest laid the groundwork for the current legal battle. Wankhede’s suit claims that a character in The B***ds of Bollywood is an unmistakable caricature of him, designed to paint him in a false and malicious light. The Delhi High Court has recently escalated the matter by issuing summons to Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and other entities. Wankhede's plea demands Rs. 2 crore in damages, which he has pledged to donate to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Beyond defamation, the former NCB officer has raised a serious objection to a specific scene: a character allegedly makes an obscene gesture immediately after uttering the national slogan "Satyamev Jayate." Wankhede argues this is a grave violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

While the High Court acknowledged that there is "cause" in Wankhede’s favor, it declined to pass an interim injunction to stop the series' streaming at this stage. The court has directed the defendants to file their replies within seven days, with the matter listed for further hearing on October 30. Wankhede is fighting not just for his personal honor, but for the "dignity of the law enforcement officers."

