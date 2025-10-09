Dharma Productions, the prestigious film production house spearheaded by Karan Johar, has leased a 5,500 square feet office space in the Lotus Signature commercial complex, located in the bustling Andheri West area of Mumbai. The lease agreement begins with a starting monthly rent of Rs15 lakh and has been signed for a four-year term.

The newly leased office occupies the eighth floor of the Lotus Signature building and comes with modern infrastructure suited for the company’s growing operational requirements. The agreement includes a five-percent annual escalation, meaning the rent is projected to increase to Rs17.36 lakh per month by the final year of the lease. Over the entire lease period, Dharma Productions is expected to pay an estimated total rent of around Rs 7.75 crores. Alongside this, the company will provide a security deposit of Rs 1 crores and pay stamp duty of Rs 2.04 lakh.

Industry experts suggest that this move signals Dharma Productions’ ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence in Mumbai’s commercial real estate landscape. With the film industry hub increasingly expanding in the Andheri West region, securing a premium office space in such a strategic location allows the production house to manage its operations more efficiently while staying connected to the city’s vibrant business ecosystem.

The leasing of this office also reflects the broader trend of film and media companies opting for modern, well-located commercial spaces to support their administrative, creative, and production functions. For Dharma Productions, which continues to produce blockbuster films and high-profile projects, the new office provides the infrastructure necessary to accommodate growth and enhance operational workflows.

This move further cements Dharma Productions’ stature not just in the entertainment industry but also in Mumbai’s high-value commercial property market.

