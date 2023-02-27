The song shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be the first time that Raha will be traveling outside Mumbai.

SCOOP: Karan Johar to fly to Kashmir with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Raha to shoot a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The pending romantic song from Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be shot in Kashmir in a ten-day schedule beginning on March 1. The crew has already left for Kashmir while Karan will leave for the valley with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on February 28 and join the crew.

Alia will be accompanied by her baby Raha for the ten-day schedule. This will be little Raha’s first journey outside Mumbai. Sharing more details, a source added, “Everyone is very excited about having Raha on location in Kashmir. Karan more so than the others as he hardly gets time to spend with Raha.”

With this song in Kashmir, the entire shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a tribute to Karan’s favourite director Yash Chopra, will be complete.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier supposed to release on April 28, but the makers recently postponed it to July 28. By doing this, they have averted the movie’s clash with Mani Ratnam’s biggie Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, which is scheduled to release on April 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Karan’s seventh feature film. His last was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

