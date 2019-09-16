The Arjun Reddy/ Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga has moved on to a dark crime thriller entitled Devil. And this time it’s going to be a Hindi film for Vanga who was flooded with offers from Bollywood and Telugu cinema after the twin super-successes of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh.

Every major actor in Hindi and Telugu cinema wants to work with Vanga. But the director has zeroed in on whom he wants to work with. This time it’s none other than Ranbir Kapoor who has agreed to be part of Vanga’s cinema.

The director has narrated the suspense thriller to Ranbir who apparently loved the dark character with negative shades. Interestingly Devil is the same film and character that Vanga offered to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Says a source close to the development, “Sandeep Vanga was very keen to work with Mahesh Babu and Mahesh too was interested in working with Vanga. They met and Vanga narrated Devil to Mahesh Babu who found the subject too dark for his taste and for his audience’s taste.”

Mahesh apparently asked Vanga to come up with another idea. But Sandeep preferred to take Devil to Ranbir instead. Sources say Devil is the darkest character Ranbir has ever taken up.

