Akshay Kumar says coronavirus will have some effect on the Hindi film industry

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The coronavirus that started in Wuhan city in China in the month of December has claimed over 300 lives and infected over a lakh people. The virus which is spreading in other parts of the world has forced people to cancel events like film festivals and music concerts.

While talking to a news agency, actor Akshay Kumar was asked if the growing concern around coronavirus will impact the Hindi film industry he said that there will be some effect but how much that is difficult to say. He further said that Prime Minister Modi has said that people should avoid crowded places and safety measures should be taken.

The Good Newwz actor said that everything boils down to maintaining proper hygiene and that people have now come down to the basic way of greeting people that is namaste.

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi in which he will be seen playing the role of ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will also see Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham in a special cameo. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and is slated to release on March 24.

