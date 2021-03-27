Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone worked in three films - Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat - and all three of them went on to emerge massive hits. The duo formed a dream combo, and one expected many more collaborations to follow. But a little birdie has informed Bollywood Hungama that all is not well between Sanjay and Deepika at the moment.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Deepika a dance number in Gangubai Kathiawadi, however, the actress denied the offer. The filmmaker later on went ahead to offer her the option of being in a key role in Heera Mandi, or a dance number in the web show, however, Deepika refused to be a part of it," the little birdie shared told Bollywood Hungama.

The back to back rejection seems to have created some differences between her and SLB, Apparently, the maestro was keen on making Baiju Bawra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, but given the cold war between them, the project seems to be in a limbo. "Attempts are being made to resolve the unsaid misunderstandings, and we are optimistic that it will be all cleared and Deepika will do Baiju Bawra. SLB will definitely speak to the actress, as she is very dear to him, like a family and he wouldn't want to miss out on the chance of working with her again. Right now, he is just too busy with Gangubai Kathiawadi," the source further shared.

If buzz in industry is to be believed, the cold war of sorts started when Bhansali announced Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, as it was Deepika who was the second front runner for the film, after Priyanka Chopra. However, Bhansali announced Gangubai to compensate Alia for the misfired attempt at making Inshallah which also starred Salman Khan in the lead.

