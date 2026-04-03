The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani led Awarapan 2 is among the keenly awaited films of 2026. A sequel to Awarapan, the film has been trending on Book My Show and Instagram as the makers had earlier announced an April 3 release. Since the shoot is still pending, we have exclusively learnt that a new release date of Awarapan 2 is locked.

SCOOP: Awarapan 2 locks Independence Day 2026 release; Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam

Reliable sources confirm that Awarapan 2 is all set to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2026 weekend. "Awarapan 2 has shaped up well as a musical intense love story with Emraan Hashmi, and Disha Patani. The makers were considering several release dates, and have finally decided on Independence Day weekend," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Awarapan 2 is presently on floors, and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the end of April. Following two months of post-production, the makers are all set to bring it during the festive period of Independence Day.

For those unaware, Awarapan has gained a cult status over the years, with songs becoming evergreen for the cinema-going audiences. For the sequel too, the makers have recreated two songs from the original album, and they are said to be among the major highlights. Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Also Read: REVEALED: Not Emraan Hashmi or Akshay Kumar, this actor plays Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar The Revenge

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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