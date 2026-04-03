Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has once again found himself in legal trouble, with the Delhi High Court reserving its verdict in an ongoing cheque bounce case filed by a private company.

Rajpal Yadav faces fresh legal heat: Delhi High Court reserves verdict in Rs. 6 crores cheque bounce dispute

The matter was heard on Thursday, where the court appeared visibly dissatisfied with the actor’s changing stance on clearing his dues. The judge indicated that while Yadav claimed he was ready to pay, his legal team’s arguments suggested otherwise, creating confusion around his actual position.

During the proceedings, the court questioned why the case was still being argued if the actor was genuinely willing to settle the amount. The judge also refused to grant additional time when Yadav requested 30 days to arrange Rs. 6 crores, making it clear that no further delays would be entertained.

This case dates back to 2024, when a sessions court had found Yadav guilty in a cheque bounce matter and sentenced him to six months in jail. The High Court had later paused his sentence after he assured that he would resolve the dispute financially, even referring the matter to mediation for a possible settlement.

However, the situation escalated when the court observed that multiple assurances made by the actor were not fulfilled. Despite seeking time on several occasions, Yadav reportedly failed to deposit key amounts he had committed to, including a significant sum he had proposed to pay in instalments.

By early 2026, the court had taken a stricter stance, directing him to surrender due to non-compliance with its orders. His plea for more time was turned down, leading to his surrender in February. He remained in custody until he secured temporary relief after depositing ₹1.5 crore with the complainant.

During the latest hearing, the company’s legal representative argued that completing a jail sentence does not cancel the responsibility to repay the pending amount. It was also pointed out that a large portion of the agreed money still remains unpaid, with dues reportedly standing at around Rs. 7.75 crores, even after earlier payments.

The court explored the possibility of resolving the matter through a one-time settlement and suggested a reduced figure of Rs. 6 crores. The complainant showed openness to this proposal, indicating a willingness to close the case if the amount was paid promptly.

Yadav, who appeared via video conference, stated that he would follow any direction issued by the court regarding payment. At the same time, he claimed to have suffered heavy financial losses, mentioning that he had already paid a much larger amount and even sold multiple properties to manage his obligations.

Despite these claims, the court remained firm on its stance and declined to allow more time for payment. With both sides unable to reach a final agreement during the hearing, the court decided to reserve its judgment, bringing the high-profile case to a crucial turning point.

Also Read: Radha Yadav recalls meeting Rajpal Yadav in Canada: “We didn’t know at that time that we would get married”

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