The all-time grosser Dhurandhar (2025) ended on a high. Viewers wondered who Bade Sahab is and most importantly, which actor would essay the role of the mysterious figure. In the months that followed, speculations arose that Emraan Hashmi or Akshay Kumar had been signed to play Bade Sahab. It has now come to light that these reports were false and its actor, Danish Iqbal, who essays the said part.

REVEALED: Not Emraan Hashmi or Akshay Kumar, this actor plays Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar The Revenge

Danish Iqbal has previously worked in significant films and shows like Maharani, Aranyak, Faraaz, Aakhri Sach, Bhakshak, Haq, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case etc. Last week, viewers saw him in the role of K C Majumdar in Prakash Jha's recently released web series, Sankalp. Like Dhurandhar, the political revenge drama was also produced by Jio Studios.

Speaking of Dhurandhar The Revenge, it is the sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others. It tells the story of an Indian who infiltrates Pakistan and shakes the political and military system. The sequel takes his story forward and also focuses on what his life was like before he entered Pakistan.

Yesterday, the music launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge, also the only event for the much-awaited film, took place at Mumbai’s NESCO in the presence of hundreds of fans. Ranveer made a dramatic entry and he told fans, “Thanks to your love, Dhurandhar reached a historic milestone. Thank you from our whole team to all the cinema-going audience.”

He added, “Dhurandhar The Revenge releases the day after tomorrow. Moviegoers not just in the country but across the world are eagerly waiting for it. Our whole team is thrilled and we are grateful to the response generated by the first part of the film. We are also so humbled by the excitement and anticipation for the second part. It's unprecedented. We are all still processing it.”

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge runtime BREAK-UP out: First half is 1 hour 47 minutes, second half crosses 2-hour mark

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