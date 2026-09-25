Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle platforms, today unveiled its campaign for the upcoming Big Fashion Festival (BFF), featuring brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. BFF will offer over 8 million styles when it goes live on 8th October. The campaign kicks off with a set of star-studded films, building excitement ahead of the shopping event.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor headline Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival campaign, set to go live on October 8

Created around the idea that when a deal is too good to resist, even the most spontaneous, inconsequential thing can become a reason to shop, the campaign features a series of films that take everyday, familiar moments and spiral them into wildly exaggerated, laugh-out-loud logic. A stray scrunchie, an aunty's blessing, a Diwali cab ride, a lucky card game or simply a sneeze, each trigger sets off an escalating chain of thoughts that inevitably lands in one place: shopping from the Myntra BFF event.

Neha Gulati, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, Myntra, said, “BFF has always been about giving customers a reason to refresh their style at unmatched value. What we really wanted with this campaign was for the humour to do the heavy lifting. Through Alia and Ranbir, we've captured just how universally fun the logic behind shopping can be, a scrunchie, an OTP, even a sneeze can spiral into an entire imagined story that ends in a shopping cart. It's silly, it's relatable, and it's exactly the energy we want customers to associate with BFF this year. Each film is rooted in a moment everyone has lived through, which is what makes the hype so funny, and so easy to see yourself in. Ultimately, we want every customer, across every city, to feel that with deals this good, literally any reason is reason enough to shop.”

Ranbir Kapoor Films

The campaign comprises a set of films, each rooted in Myntra’s 3x proposition for unmatched value, built on the same spiraling, everyday logic.

Ranbir's films follow small, everyday triggers spinning into full-blown wardrobe overhauls. In the first, discovering an ex's scrunchie mid-Diwali-cleaning spirals into an elaborate imagined saga about her wedding invite and a Bollywood moment, sending him straight to Myntra for a fresh ethnic wardrobe. In the second, a simple act of offering his seat to an aunty at a wedding escalates into visions of blessings, a budding romance and dates that demand a style upgrade, from kurta to sharper shirts and trousers.

Alia's films bring the same spiraling logic to life from her point of view. In one, a cab driver's respectful “madam” over an OTP spins into fantasies of workplace respect, a big promotion and the hunt for the most glamorous outfit to celebrate in. In another, a lucky win at cards with a friend imagines its way into festive get-togethers, meeting a partner's family, and the need for the perfect kurta set.

Ranbir Kapoor, Actor, said, "These films are a lot of fun because the humour comes from something so real; we've all had a random thought spiral into a full-blown shopping decision. The logic makes zero sense and somehow makes complete sense at the same time. I think audiences are going to see a bit of themselves in every one of these moments, and that's what makes BFF's campaign and proposition land so well this year."

Alia Bhatt, Actor, said, “I love how these films take the smallest, most random things… an OTP, a card game, even a sneeze… and somehow your brain turns them into a perfectly good reason to shop! Which, honestly, is very relatable. We all have those moments where one thought leads to another and suddenly you’ve completely justified something you probably didn’t need five minutes ago. It made the films really fun to shoot because the situations are silly, but also weirdly real. And this time, with Myntra BFF, there’s actually a reward for letting your mind run away with you!”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Love & War: “Hey Handsome”

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