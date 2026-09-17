The first poster of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar has been unveiled, introducing six new faces who are set to make their big-screen debuts with the upcoming friendship-comedy. Directed by debutant Anuj Saini and backed by Luv Films, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Luv Ranjan unveils first look of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar featuring six debutants, film to release on October 23

The film stars Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber in their acting debuts. The first-look poster brings the six newcomers together, offering a glimpse of the ensemble at the centre of the film.

The poster features the six actors in a colourful setting, with their individual styles and playful poses giving it a youthful look. It marks the first official introduction of the cast ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

Luv Ranjan, who has previously launched new faces through his films, spoke about the experience of introducing the newcomers. He said, “Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it’s the one I genuinely look forward to. Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn’t want to let it pass. As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I’m excited for audiences to meet them.”

Presented by Luv Films, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is set to release worldwide in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

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More Pages: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collection

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