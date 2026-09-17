Devgn CineX has announced the appointment of Ajay Agrawal as its Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes as the company looks to expand its cinema exhibition business and focus on customer experience and new entertainment offerings.

Devgn CineX appoints Ajay Agrawal as CEO

Agrawal brings more than two decades of leadership experience across sectors including BFSI, infrastructure, fintech and manufacturing. During his career, he has been involved in business transformation, growth initiatives, project development and customer-focused operations across several major Indian business groups and organisations associated with ICICI, Tata, Reliance, Birla and Bharti, among others.

His professional experience includes working on consumer-facing businesses, large-scale projects and growth strategies. At Devgn CineX, he will be responsible for the company’s growth strategy, expansion plans, innovation initiatives and efforts to enhance customer experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Devgn, Promoter, Devgn CineX, said, “The future of cinema lies in creating experiences that audiences cannot replicate elsewhere. As we build Devgn CineX into a benchmark for premium entertainment, we need leadership that combines vision, execution excellence, and a deep understanding of consumer expectations. Ajay Agrawal brings all of these qualities and more. I am confident that under his leadership, Devgn CineX will accelerate its growth journey and establish new standards for the industry.”

Speaking about his appointment, Ajay Agrawal, CEO, Devgn CineX, said, “I am honored to lead Devgn CineX at this exciting stage of its journey. With experience across consumer facing industries, I learnt how customer-centric innovation drives lasting growth. Devgn CineX has a strong foundation and a unique opportunity to redefine the cinema experience through innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional guest experiences. Together with our team and partners, we will build a future-ready entertainment brand that sets new industry benchmarks.”

The company said that under Agrawal’s leadership, Devgn CineX will continue to focus on innovation, expansion and customer-centric initiatives. Its plans include developing cinema, hospitality and entertainment experiences while working towards long-term value for its stakeholders.

Devgn CineX is a cinema exhibition and entertainment company focused on developing cinema destinations that combine technology, hospitality and entertainment concepts. The company aims to offer audiences a movie-going experience centred on comfort, storytelling and immersive entertainment across India.

Also Read : Ajay Devgn eyes Southern expansion as Devgn CineX gears up to add 18 screens in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by year end

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