Salman Khan’s next film to go on the floors would be a film with a very strong message on communal amity. The title itself Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali says it all. To be produced by Salman’s close friend Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, it tells the story of a family that believes in the oneness of God and worships every God, Hindu, Muslim or Christian.

Says a source close to Salman, “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. It will be Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country.”

Considering the topicality of the film, Salman is eager to start sooner rather than later. “He has told Sajid they will start as soon as the lockdown is over. Salman’s other project with Sajid Kick is for now on hold. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is what they are keen to shoot and complete in time for Eid 2021.

