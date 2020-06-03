Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.06.2020 | 10:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has a strong peace message

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Salman Khan’s next film to go on the floors would be a film with a very strong message on communal amity. The title itself Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali says it all. To be produced by Salman’s close friend Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, it tells the story of a family that believes in the oneness of God and worships every God, Hindu, Muslim or Christian.

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has a strong peace message

Says a source close to Salman, “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. It will be Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country.”

Considering the topicality of the film, Salman is eager to start sooner rather than later. “He has told Sajid they will start as soon as the lockdown is over. Salman’s other project with Sajid Kick is for now on hold. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is what they are keen to shoot and complete in time for Eid 2021.

Also Read: Watch: Locals cheer as Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez go cycling in Panvel 

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"We should treat all animal and plant…

Film and TV Director's Association requests…

Anushka Sharma urges Indians to maintain…

Salman Khan begins food donation drive at…

Anurag Kashyap announces his new production…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation help and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification