After Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan are all set to reunite for the second time. According to reliable sources, Kartik and Kabir's next is a sports-adventure film set against the backdrop of Kashmir. "Kartik and Kabir are teaming up for what could be a game-changer in the genre. It's a one of its kind sports adventure with a high production budget. Kartik will be undergoing rigorous training for the film, and is committed to start shooting from the month of February 2026."

SCOOP: 9 months, multiple locations, Kashmir backdrop – Kartik Aaryan & Kabir Khan film to go on floors in Feb 2026; 2027 release on cards

The film will be shot at real locations all across the globe and aims for a 2027 release. "Kabir is aiming to shoot the film from February to October 2026 at multiple locations, and Kartik will undergo physical transformation for his part. He dives into this new age commercial film right after wrapping up Nagzilla for Dharma Productions," a source told Bollywood Hungama

Kartik is currently reading multiple scripts and is also looking to start work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in the second half of 2026. He was in talks with Luv Ranjan too for a feature film. "After Nagzilla and Kabir Khan's next, Kartik is keen to start shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 with Anees Bazmee. He is also expected to finish shooting for the remaining portions of Anurag Basu's next in 2026."

The Kartik Aaryan - Kabir Khan film will be produced by Applause Entertainment.

