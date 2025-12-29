Recent reports suggesting that Zee TV is gearing up to launch a new show titled Pavitra Rishta have sparked controversy, with producer Ektaa R Kapoor openly expressing her displeasure over the use of the iconic name. While the original Pavitra Rishta remains deeply associated with Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Archana and Manav Deshmukh respectively, industry buzz indicates that the upcoming show will be a completely new story and not connected to the 2009 television classic.

Ektaa R Kapoor slams Zee TV ahead of introducing new show titled Pavitra Rishta; addresses it as misuse of ‘established IP’

Ektaa R Kapoor, who produced the original series under her banner Balaji Telefilms, took to social media to call out the makers for reusing the title. In a strongly worded post, she wrote, “When u can’t create an IP u feed on an established one of another creator!” She went on to further criticise the move, adding, “Terrible ethics or intellectual bankruptcy!!! Or both!!! Nothing Pavitra about it!!!”

The post quickly caught attention online. The producer revealed that she viewed this as an attempt to capitalise on the legacy of a beloved show. Pavitra Rishta, originally aired in 2009, went on to become one of Indian television’s most iconic dramas.

According to reports, the new - upcoming Zee TV show is expected to star Abrar Qazi, known for his work in Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Priyanshi Yadav, who played the female lead in shows like Pandya Store and Doree. The show is said to be helmed by Siddharttha Vankara and is reportedly a love story featuring an ensemble cast that includes Pallavi Pradhan and Roopa Divetia.

Further talking about the new Pavitra Rishta, it is slated to premiere on television in February. Meanwhile, the backlash surrounding the title has already stirred debate within industry circles and among audiences, many of whom continue to associate the name exclusively with Ektaa R Kapoor’s original creation.

However, while the makers of the new show have yet to issue an official statement addressing Ektaa Kapoor’s objections, the controversy has reignited discussions around intellectual property, originality and the ethics of reusing established titles in Indian television.

