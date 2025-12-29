Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to pull off one of the greatest casting coup of the modern era with his next directorial, Love And War, which brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film went on floors in November 2024 and was slated to arrive in December 2025. However, it has been stuck in the cycle of delays over the years.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War shoot extended to May 2026; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal starrer budget shoots up, now eyeing Aug/Sept 2026 release

The makers then announced an Eid 2026 release, but it seems that the March deadline too has been missed, as now, we have an exclusive update on the revised shoot schedule of this SLB film. Reliable sources have confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has extended the shoot schedule of Love And War to May 2026. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Ranbir, Alia and Vicky have blocked their calendars till May 2026 now. All their prior commitments stand delayed due to the increase in shoot days for Love And War."

As reported by Bollywood Hungama before, Ranbir had requested SLB to release Love & War in the month of June 2026, but the same stands invalid now. "There's no way for Love & War to release in June. Bhansali is now making an attempt to bring it on the big screen in August or September 2026. A date will be decided shortly. This has left some of the members of the Ramayana team disappointed, as they were hoping for a gap of at least 6 months between Love & War and Ramayana. The delay in shoots has also resulted in an increase of budgets for Love & War."

Buzz indicates that the date of Love & War will be announced in January, with the first look of all actors.

