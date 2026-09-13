The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has issued a clarification regarding what it described as incorrect interpretations of a recent order passed by the Bombay High Court in connection with a dispute between Saffron Magicworks Private Limited (owned by Nikhil Dwivedi) and Andolan Films Private Limited (owned by Vikramaditya Motwane). IMPPA has also been impleaded in the proceedings.

IMPPA issues clarification over ‘incorrect’ interpretation of Bombay High Court order

According to the association, certain communications and news reports currently in circulation have presented an inaccurate understanding of the scope and effect of the High Court’s order. IMPPA stated that its involvement in the matter was limited to carrying out its institutional responsibilities under its Memorandum and Articles of Association.

The association explained that the dispute between Saffron Magicworks Private Limited and Andolan Films Private Limited had been placed before IMPPA’s Dispute Resolution Committee. Any determination or direction issued by the committee, it clarified, was related to the parties involved in the dispute and the specific issues that had been brought before it.

IMPPA further stressed that it has no independent commercial claim or interest in the underlying dispute between the two companies. The association also urged that the High Court’s order should be understood strictly on the basis of its express terms.

Addressing reports suggesting restrictions on its functioning, IMPPA clarified, “No blanket restraining order has been passed against IMPPA restraining the discharge of its institutional functions.” The association said that some reports presently being circulated do not accurately reflect the order’s scope or its implications for IMPPA.

IMPPA also stated that it does not accept any characterization of the court order that goes beyond what has been expressly stated by the High Court. The association maintained that it will continue to carry out its responsibilities in accordance with applicable law, its governing framework and the directions issued by the court.

The clarification comes amid reports and communications surrounding the legal dispute involving Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films. Through its statement, IMPPA has sought to distinguish its institutional role from the commercial dispute between the two parties and clarify the extent of the court’s directions concerning the association.

Also Read : BREAKING: Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks secures a Bombay High Court restraining order against IMPPA

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