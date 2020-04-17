Bollywood Hungama

Aashiqui 3 and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin sequel underway

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With many projects coming to a halt amid Coronavirus pandemic, filmmakers and production houses are working digitally for their upcoming slate. T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar already has a good slate of movies coming this year. Meanwhile, he is also planning to take the legacy of his late father Gulshan Kumar forward with upcoming projects.

Aashiqui 3 and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi sequel underway

Bhushan Kumar is reportedly working on the sequels of Aashiqui 2 and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. He said recently that both Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin are great franchises to take forward. He further said that both the films were big hits back in the day and he finds it a great responsibility to take his father's legacy forward.

As per the latest reports, both the films will take off once the situation gets back to normal.

The original Aashiqui starred Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Roy whereas Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin featured Aamir Khan opposite Pooja Bhatt.

