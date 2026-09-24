The film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has unveiled its first look, offering audiences a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the upcoming film. The movie brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles and is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War first look featuring Ranbir Kapoor is out

The first-look poster features Ranbir Kapoor in a distinct avatar, with the actor appearing in a character that marks another different screen appearance for him. The poster also reflects Bhansali’s visual style, with detailed production design and a grand presentation.

Along with the poster, the makers have also used background music that complements the visuals. The film marks Bhansali’s return to the romance genre after his previous work in the space, while bringing together three leading actors in a single project.

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The makers shared the poster on social media with the caption, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt”

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is set to release worldwide on January 21, 2027. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The first look has given audiences an early glimpse into the film’s visual world ahead of its theatrical release. More details about the characters and storyline are expected to emerge as the film’s promotional campaign progresses.

Also Read : Love and War teaser delayed? May now release with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana

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