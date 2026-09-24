The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 not only puts the spotlight on India’s wealthiest names but also offers an interesting glimpse into the enormous digital influence commanded by some of its notable entrants. While the list spans entertainment, business and technology, Bollywood personalities occupy the top three spots when it comes to social media following, with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan emerging as the biggest names.

Amitabh Bachchan BEATS Shah Rukh Khan by just 1 lakh followers in Hurun Rich List 2025 Social Media Data

According to the report, Amitabh Bachchan has a social media following of 487 lakh (4.87 crore) across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn, based on the maximum follower count across these platforms. Shah Rukh Khan follows extremely closely with 486 lakh (4.86 crore), while Hrithik Roshan stands at 481 lakh (4.81 crore). The numbers underline just how formidable the digital reach of Bollywood’s biggest stars remains even alongside some of India’s most influential business and technology leaders.

The gap between the top three is remarkably narrow. Amitabh Bachchan leads Shah Rukh Khan by just 1 lakh followers, while Hrithik Roshan is only 6 lakh behind Bachchan. Together, the three Bollywood superstars account for an astounding 1,454 lakh, or 14.54 crore followers.

Karan Johar is the next Bollywood name featured in the table, with 182 lakh (1.82 crore) followers. His following is significantly ahead of several prominent business and technology figures included in the report.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has 116 lakh followers, followed closely by Anand Mahindra at 115 lakh. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a following of 56 lakh, while Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla and family register 53 lakh followers. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has 24 lakh, while entrepreneur and producer Ronnie Screwvala has 19 lakh.

The figures present an intriguing picture of influence beyond balance sheets. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 features 1,687 individuals with wealth of at least Rs. 1,000 crore across 91 cities, highlighting the scale of wealth creation being tracked by the annual list.

Yet, when it comes to connecting with millions of people directly through social platforms, Bollywood’s enduring icons remain a force of their own. With Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan collectively commanding more than 14.5 crore followers, the numbers show that their influence extends well beyond the big screen.

Also Read: Hurun Rich List 2025: From Bollywood star to billionaire mogul: How Juhi Chawla built her rs. 7,790 crore fortune

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