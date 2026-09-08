Fans may have to wait a little longer for the first glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The much-awaited romantic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, was earlier expected to unveil its teaser on September 28, which coincides with Ranbir's birthday. However, the plan has reportedly changed.

Love and War teaser delayed? May now release with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana

According to a report by Mid-Day, the September 28 teaser launch is no longer possible as the film's final shooting schedule concluded only in the first week of September. With the shoot wrapping up recently, the makers are now said to be planning a theatrical debut for the teaser instead of releasing it directly online.

Love and War teaser may arrive with Ramayana

The latest plan reportedly involves attaching the Love and War teaser to Ramayana: Part 1, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release. Since Ranbir Kapoor is the lead actor in both films, the strategy could give the teaser access to a significantly wider theatrical audience.

This would also mean that Ranbir's birthday may come with a different surprise instead of the previously expected Love and War teaser.

The decision to opt for a theatrical launch is reportedly being driven by Bhansali, who wants audiences to experience the first look of the film on the big screen.

Ranbir, Alia and Vicky reunite for Bhansali's film

Love and War has been one of the most anticipated Hindi films since its announcement, largely due to its cast and Bhansali's involvement. The film marks another collaboration between Ranbir and Alia after Brahmastra, while Vicky Kaushal is working with Bhansali for the first time.

The film is expected to have a teaser release in November, followed by the trailer towards the last week of December, according to the report.

Love and War is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres in January 2027. Meanwhile, audiences will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers regarding the teaser's release date and launch strategy.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps shoot of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love and War

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