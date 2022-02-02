comscore

Last Updated 02.02.2022 | 12:44 PM IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer to be out on February 4

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has proved to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has earlier been rescheduled many times owing to the Covid-19 crisis and restrictions. Now, after a long time and multiple reschedules, it's official that Alia Bhatt starrer film is all set to release on theatres on February 25, 2022. The announcement for the same was made on Friday, January 28.

Now, after the announcement of its release date, the makers have also announced the date of its trailer launch on Wednesday. The trailer of the much-awaited biopic drama will be out on February 4, 2022 Friday. The makers announced the same on their official Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared a new poster of the film and along with it announced the trailer release date. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "a Rahi Hai Gangu ????Trailer out on 4th February #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February, 2022".

ALSO READ:Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on February 25, 2022

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

