Last Updated 02.02.2022 | 1:14 PM IST

Jamie Dornan joins Gal Gadot in Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan is all to star alongside Gal Gadot in the Netflix and Skydance Media spy thriller Heart of Stone. The plot is kept under wraps.

Jamie Dornan joins Gal Gadot in Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the potential franchise-starter that has The Aeronauts filmmaker Tom Harper on board to direct is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

The producer credits are shared by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher, Harper and Rucka are executive producing.

On the work front, Jamie Dornan is currently starring in Belfast, for which he received a Critics Choice nomination and Golden Globe nomination. Next, he’ll star in The Tourist series on HBO Max, premiering March 3.  The Irish actor recently starred in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and his previous credits include The Fall and A Private War. He is best known for his work on Universal’s Fifty Shades franchise.

Jamie Dornan will appear alongside Gal Gadot, who starred in Netflix’s Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. She is also attached to star in Cleopatra from director Kari Skogland.

Also Read: Gal Gadot to lead an action spy franchise Heart of Stone, Tom Harper in talks to direct

