It’s the confluence of two iconic entities in the Indian film and music industry. Saregama – India’s oldest and largest music label, that has some of the most unforgettable musical gems across languages in its repertoire. And Sanjay Leela Bhansali – an auteur extraordinaire – whose visual artistry and magnificence are only matched by his impeccable story-telling and astute understanding of music. They have now decided to collaborate together, where Saregama has come on board as the music label for three forthcoming projects of Bhansali. These projects will be the much-awaited and discussed Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi - the music rights of which has been acquired from Pen Studios, the next untitled Bhansali directorial and his first non -film Hindi originals album which will have music composed by him.

Talking of this important partnership, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Many a childhood memory of mine is of listening to the golden classics of Hindi cinema that the Saregama library holds and imagining my own world of stories around it. These songs and the music have been an essential part of my formative years. What an absolute delightful moment it is for me then that the music of three of my most zealous projects in the near future will add to this rich legacy of Saregama. This is a special collaboration for me, and one which is personal.”

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, remarked on this collaboration, “There is history that breathes in the golden libraries of Saregama. And we believe history is about to be made again with our partnership with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In today’s modern times of Hindi cinema, few raconteurs have come close to the consistent brilliance that he has shown in his movies and the music that he composes. His music sense is unparalleled – it imparts his stories a narrative purpose, and the songs stand on their own as that which transcend the immediate to find a more permanent place in our hearts. Saregama has preserved the work of some of the biggest talents from our music and film industry, and what an apt addition this will be. I can't wait for us to bring the music of three of Bhansali’s projects to audiences. It’s going to be special, for sure.”

