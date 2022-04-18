Sanjay Dutt has never shied away from discussing his drug use. The actor revealed in a recent interview that he used to believe that doing drugs would make him appear cool, especially with the ladies.

Sanjay Dutt recalls being called ‘charsi” post rehab; admits using drugs to appear cool

"I began it to appear cool, as I was extremely shy, particularly around women. You do it, and you develop a relationship with the ladies," Dutt explained in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia.

Sanjay Dutt also revealed that upon his return from the rehabilitation centre, he was dubbed a "charsi" by the locals (junkie). The actor continued, "Around this time, I began exercising in order to shed my junkie image."

"I spent the first ten years of my life in my room or bathroom, oblivious to shoots. However, that is the way life is and how everything has changed. When I returned from rehab, I was dubbed charsi. And I reflected, galat hai yeh (this is wrong). This is what motorists are saying. Kuch karna padega kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). As a result, I began exercising. That was something I desired to alter. And then it transitioned from charsi to a guy with swagger and a 'kya body hai,'" Sanjay Dutt added.

Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying the success of KGF: Chapter 2. Yash, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty also star in the film, which premiered on April 14. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions of the film are available. It has been met with an overwhelming audience response and has already surpassed Rs. 300 crore at the global box office.

Prithviraj, in which Sanjay Dutt will star alongside Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Sonu Sood. He is also collaborating with Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on Shamshera.

Also Read: KGF – Chapter 2 star Sanjay Dutt says he cried for 2-3 hours after cancer diagnosis: ‘I was thinking of my children and wife’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.