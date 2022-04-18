The bride Alia Bhatt-Kapoor’s brother Rahul Bhatt is exhausted after three days of nonstop celebration. “Dulhan ka eklauta bhai hoon. There were many rituals during the marriage that only the brother can perform. I was proud to be there to do the needful. But for me it was a chance to bond with my father. I also got to meet some very fine people, like Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. Such wealthy powerful people, but no airs at all,” says Rahul.

“Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt took only 4 pheras,” reveals bride’s brother Rahul Bhatt

What pleased Rahul the most was to see his kid-sister glowing with happiness. “I know Ranbir will be a good husband to my sister. I got to meet him properly. Achcha banda hai, aur samajhdaar (he is a good guy and sensible). Alia is also very much in love. She will make sure the marriage works.”

Interestingly the couple went through only chaar phera instead of the traditional saat phera.

Rahul reveals, “Even I was taken aback when this happened. But the presiding pundit who was very gyani (knowledgeable) and a regular at the Kapoors, explained in detail why it was going to be chaar phere and not saat phere. To this I say, whatever works.”

After nonstop celebration, Rahul needs a break. “I’ve eaten so much, and such delicious food—the Kapoors have the best meals in the film industry—that I need to hit the gym urgently,” says the gym instructor.

Also Read: INSIDE PICS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima at their wedding bash; see more photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.