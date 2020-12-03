Sanjay Dutt is having quite the busy December working for two films, back-to-back. The superstar is shooting for the climax of his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India in Dubai alongside Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

While on this, he will also be preparing for the second part to the successful franchise of films, KGF: Chapter 2 in which he will be seen playing the role of Adheera. The look for his role was recently released which built up lots of excitement and left many curious as to what is there in store for them. It is definitely a completely new look for the star who has never been seen in such an avatar before.

A source close to the actor said, "Sanjay is really closing the year on a high note as he is working on these major films back-to-back, where he is shooting for the climax of Bhuj in Dubai and then he will be preparing for his very different role in KGF around the same time, so all in all it's quite a packed month"

This actor is a big family man as he celebrated a quiet Diwali with his family this year, making the most of his time with his family before having to leave for his tight scheduled December.

Leaving the audience in anticipation of his upcoming films, the megastar has delivered innumerable blockbusters in the past- some of which include Munna Bhai franchise, Agneepath, Dus, Shootout at Lokhandwala and many more while also having a biopic to his own credit but this time, it will be two surprising new roles with Bhuj and KGF 2.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt is on the journey of redemption in Torbaaz, film to premiere on Netflix on December 11

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.