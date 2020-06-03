Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.06.2020 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana to produce his wife’s film?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since Madhuri Dixit walked out unceremoniously from Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap’s proposed feature film, the project has been in a state of suspension. While the search for a suitable replacement for Ms Dixit (who apparently wanted a larger remuneration than the one agreed on) is on, we now hear Ayushmann may produce his wife’s film.

Ayushmann Khurrana to produce his wife’s film

Says a source, “It seems like the best possible option, considering Tahira Kashyap wants to make her first feature film on her own terms, with no compromises whatsoever.” Sources say Ayushmann has resolved to step in as his wife’s producer. “He has in any case plans to turn producer for his own films. So why not produce his wife’s film?” the source adds

When Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap’s feature film Sharmaji Ki Beti was left without a producer, it was Ayushmann who stepped and put his star- power to good use.

Apparently, Tahira was all set to start her film when she fell ill. After her brave and inspiring battle against her illness, she was all set to begin shooting again. But her producers, in all their practical wisdom, backed out leaving Tahira’s project in the lurch.

This is when Ayushmann stepped in.

Says a source, “He spoke to a couple of his trusted producers, not with the intention of pressurizing them into producing his wife’s script but just to urge them to look at her script. After going through the script and loving it, one of Ayushmann’s producers happily stepped into to produce Sharmaji Ki Beti.”

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap calls Ayushmann Khurrana her ‘senior’, says she would love to direct him

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana roped in to support…

Amitabh Bachchan - Ayushmann Khurrana…

Shoojit Sircar open to releasing Amitabh…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan turned…

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification