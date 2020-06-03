Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a complaint against his younger brother alleging sexual harassment. The complaint was filed at the Jamia Nagar Police Station in Delhi. His niece spoke to a daily and said that she filed the complaint of sexual harassment speaking about an incident that occurred when she was nine years old. She stated that her parents got divorced when she was two years old and that she had a stepmother who tortured her. His niece alleged that as a child, she did not understand it since he was her uncle but as she grew up; she understood that it was a different kind of touch and there was violence too.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece, who lives in Delhi with her husband and in-laws, further alleges that the actor’s family continues to harass her and family over the cases filed against them. She also claims that she has the necessary proofs against the violence she has faced over the years. While she expects fresh cases against her after the filing of the police complaint, his niece said that she has the proper support of her husband. But, she claimed she hasn’t received any kind of support from Nawazuddin.

She further said that while growing up, Nawazuddin had asked her what she wanted to become. She confessed that she was mentally disturbed due to everything that was happening to her. According to his niece, the actor said there was nothing like it. She thought since he lived in a different society and would have a different mentality, he would have understood her ordeal. But, he allegedly said to her that his younger brother was her uncle who wouldn’t do such a thing.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is dealing with his issues since his wife Aaliya sent a divorce notice to him, much to his surprise.

