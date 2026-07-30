The superstar’s surprise appearance has fueled speculation with viewers eager to see his interaction with brother Sohail Khan and the contestants.

Salman Khan has added to the buzz surrounding Amazon Prime Video's reality series Alliance after being spotted on the show's sets. While there has been no official confirmation about the purpose of his visit, videos of the superstar arriving at the location have surfaced on social media, prompting speculation that he may be making a special appearance on the reality show.

Salman Khan spotted on Alliance sets; sparks rumours of a special episode with Sohail Khan

Alliance has emerged as one of the most talked-about reality series in recent weeks, thanks to its mix of celebrity contestants, unexpected twists, and emotional moments. Among its prominent participants is actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, who had earlier admitted that stepping into the world of reality television was something he was initially hesitant about.

The show recently witnessed one of its most emotional phases after Sohail's former wife, Seema Sajdeh, entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant. Her entry attracted considerable attention, offering viewers a glimpse into the former couple's present-day equation. During her stint on the show, Seema spoke candidly about her experiences before eventually being eliminated in an earlier eviction round.

Before leaving the competition, Seema shared that she found the atmosphere inside the show to be emotionally taxing and expressed her desire to return home to be with her children. Her departure visibly affected Sohail, with the actor struggling to hold back his emotions as she exited the competition.

Now, it appears another member of the Khan family could be stepping into the Alliance house. Several videos circulating online show Salman Khan arriving on the sets of the reality series, although neither the actor nor the makers have officially commented on whether he will feature in an upcoming episode.

Apart from his presence, Salman's look also caught the attention of fans. The superstar was seen sporting a western cowboy-inspired outfit, featuring a tucked-in blue shirt paired with faded black denims, a light brown cowboy hat, and his signature turquoise bracelet. His appearance quickly became a talking point across social media, with many fans praising the stylish look.

If Salman does make an appearance on Alliance, it is expected to be one of the season's biggest moments. Having successfully hosted Bigg Boss for several years, the actor is synonymous with reality television, and viewers will be eager to see whether he shares advice with Sohail or interacts with the contestants about their gameplay.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance features several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry, including Daisy Shah, Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni, Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, and Sohail Khan. With Salman Khan now reportedly entering the picture, anticipation surrounding the upcoming episodes has only intensified, even as fans await an official confirmation from the makers.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan slams Nikhil Chinapa over perimenopause remark on Alliance: “Get your facts right and please be sensitive to women”

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