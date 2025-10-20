While speaking at the Joy Forum, Khan’s remark about foreign communities in Saudi Arabia has left fans divided over whether it was a slip-up or a misunderstood statement.

Salman Khan recently made headlines during his appearance at the prestigious Joy Forum 2025 in Saudi Arabia, where he shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The event, known for bringing together global entertainment figures, saw the three Khans engage in a rare and candid conversation that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Salman Khan separates ‘Balochistan’ from ‘Pakistan’ at Joy Forum 2025; sparks debate online

While much of the chat focused on the evolution of Indian cinema and its growing international reach, one particular comment from Salman Khan sparked widespread discussion online. During his interaction, the actor spoke about the rising popularity of Indian films in Saudi Arabia and the diverse communities contributing to the country’s booming entertainment audience.

Salman said, “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan… everyone is working here."

Soon after the clip surfaced online, social media was abuzz with reactions. Many users questioned whether Salman’s mention of Balochistan was a geographical slip or a deliberate remark. Some netizens pointed out that Balochistan is a region, not a separate country, leading to debates over the actor’s geopolitical awareness. Others, however, defended Salman, suggesting his comment was likely taken out of context and was simply meant to acknowledge the multicultural workforce in Saudi Arabia.

I don’t know if it was slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates “people of Balochistan” from “people of Pakistan” .

Despite the mixed reactions, the moment added yet another viral chapter to the actor’s long list of headline-grabbing appearances.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his next big venture, Battle of Galwan, a film inspired by true events. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the high-octane drama features actress Chitrangda Singh alongside an ensemble cast. With the filming in process, the project has already generated immense buzz among fans eager to see Salman in a powerful new avatar.

As discussions around his Joy Forum statement continue to trend, one thing remains certain — Salman Khan knows how to keep the spotlight firmly on him, both on and off the screen.

