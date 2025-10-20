Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to take on a new role in the upcoming heist film Faraar, where he will portray a physics professor. According to HT City, this marks a departure from his previous roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Joining him in this venture is Hollywood actor Ilia Volok, known for his performances in Mission Impossible, G.I. Joe, and Indiana Jones, who will play the antagonist.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui teams up with Mission Impossible star Ilia Volok for heist thriller Faraar: Report

Directed by Kushagra Sharma, Faraar aims to redefine the portrayal of villains in cinema. He shared, “Casting Ilia Volok opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a creative decision driven by the desire to reintroduce the essence of a powerful, layered villain while breaking away from conventional portrayals. As cinema becomes increasingly global, it is essential to bring together two performers who embody depth, intensity, and authenticity.”

He added, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brilliance on screen demands an equally compelling counterpart, and Ilia Volok brings that rare combination of gravitas and unpredictability. Also, with the Money Heist composers crafting the background score, audiences can expect a sound that takes the thrill to the next level, turning the film into a true big-screen experience that’s meant to be felt as much as it’s watched.”

The film also features Nimisha Sajayan, known for her role in Dabba Cartel, and boasts a background score composed by Ivan Lacamara, the Spanish composer famed for his work on Money Heist. This collaboration is expected to elevate the film's intensity and provide a gripping auditory experience.

The film is currently in production, with more details expected to be released in the coming months.

