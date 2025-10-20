Earlier in the morning, it was revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to make Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan and is on the verge of procuring rights from the producers of the original film. However, very reliable sources have strongly denied the development to Bollywood Hungama and have confirmed that Sajid Nadiadwala is not associated with Tere Naam 2 in any manner. "Sajid believes in creating his own franchises and is not interested in acquiring films from any other producer. He is not making Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan or any other actor at this point in time."

Sajid Nadiadwala NOT making Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan; here’s the TRUTH behind the viral buzz!

Tere Naam is a love film of Salman Khan from the early 2000s, and there has been talk about a sequel for the longest time. "But there can't be any sequel without a script. The whole idea of part two with Sajid Nadiadwala makes no sense. Sajid had vaguely told people that the launch film of his son with Shashank Khataan as director is as intense as Tere Naam. Someone twisted his words, and in the grapevine, people announced Tere Naam 2 with the producer."

Sajid also believes that Tere Naam is a timeless saga of love, and a classic like that should not be touched. "He will definitely make another film with his friend, Salman Khan, and there is no bad blood between the two. It could be Kick 2 or something else, but the collaboration has nothing to do with Tere Naam."

Sajid has his focus on his present line-up of films, which includes O Romeo, and his son's debut film.

