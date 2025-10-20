Senior and versatile Hindi film actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away this evening at around 4 PM after battling a prolonged illness at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai. He was 84. He was cremated at Shastri Nagar, Santacruz, in the presence of his close friends and family, informed his manager Babubhai Thiba.

Veteran actor Asrani passes away after prolonged illness at 84

Originally hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani’s demise marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, especially in the realm of comic acting.

Asrani, widely celebrated for his impeccable timing and memorable expressions, was a household name across generations. Over several decades, he carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with performances that effortlessly blended humour with relatability. His ability to bring laughter to audiences made him one of the most cherished comic actors in the industry.

Born in Jaipur, Asrani ventured into Hindi cinema at a time when comic actors were often confined to stereotypical roles. However, he broke these conventions with his versatility, delivering performances that ranged from subtle wit to over-the-top hilarity. Many of his roles, particularly in films from the 1970s and 1980s, continue to be celebrated by cinephiles and casual viewers alike.

Beyond his comic genius, Asrani’s dedication to his craft and humble persona off-screen earned him the respect of peers and co-stars. Over the years, he collaborated with some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, leaving an indelible mark in both lead and supporting roles. His performances were not just about laughter; they often carried an underlying humanity that resonated deeply with audiences.

The film fraternity and fans across India are mourning the loss of this iconic actor. Tributes are pouring in from fellow actors, directors, and admirers who remember Asrani not just for his comic brilliance but also for his contribution to the evolution of Hindi cinema. His legacy as a master of comic timing and memorable performances will continue to entertain and inspire generations to come.

Asrani was last seen in Kajol starrer show The Trial Season 2, where he played the role of an advocate, once again proving his versatility and commitment to bringing depth to every character he portrayed.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.