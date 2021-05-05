Amidst the pandemic, Salman Khan has been using various platforms to spread awareness by advising people to stay home and practice social distancing or by engaging in making charitable gestures. Recently, he revived his food donation drive in order to help frontliners and hospitals with food and water. Amidst this, he helped an 18-year-old boy from Karnataka after his father succumbed to COVID-19.

Yuva Sena leader Rahul S Kanal, who is working alongside Salman Khan, revealed to a daily that they have provided the boy with ration and educational equipment. He also said that they will continue to help him and provide what is needed for his betterment.

Salman Khan recently helped around 5000 frontline workers with essential needs and food.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Alongside him, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

