We are all aware of the lockdown protocols that have been imposed in the state of Maharashtra, owing to the second wave of COVID-19. The shoots have come to a halt while many shows have shifted their sets temporarily to different locations and are currently shooting in bio-bubble format.

Abiding by the rules and following the orders of the state, singing reality series Indian Idol 12 also shifted their sets to Daman. Daman is a city on the small island of Daman & Diu in the Arabian Sea situated 171 km from Mumbai.

In the recent episodes, judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani were missing from the show. Singers Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik stepped in as judges for a few episodes.

However, recently there has been news that Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar both have travelled to Daman. The duo has taken the chair of judges again. But, they have only shot for two episodes and have come back to Mumbai. However, singer Vishal Dadlani was still missing from the sets.

