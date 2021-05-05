Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.05.2021 | 12:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar resume shoot of Indian Idol 12, shoot two episodes in Daman

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We are all aware of the lockdown protocols that have been imposed in the state of Maharashtra, owing to the second wave of COVID-19. The shoots have come to a halt while many shows have shifted their sets temporarily to different locations and are currently shooting in bio-bubble format.

Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar resume shoot of Indian Idol 12, shoot two episodes in Daman

Abiding by the rules and following the orders of the state, singing reality series Indian Idol 12 also shifted their sets to Daman. Daman is a city on the small island of Daman & Diu in the Arabian Sea situated 171 km from Mumbai.

In the recent episodes, judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani were missing from the show. Singers Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik stepped in as judges for a few episodes.

However, recently there has been news that Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar both have travelled to Daman. The duo has taken the chair of judges again. But, they have only shot for two episodes and have come back to Mumbai. However, singer Vishal Dadlani was still missing from the sets.

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya declares Nachiket as Entertainment Ki Dukaan on Indian Idol 2020

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After her family, Deepika Padukone tests…

Bollywood choreographer Rahul Shetty makes…

Randeep Hooda teams up with Khalsa Aid to…

Designer Anand Bhushan pledges to never be…

Raveena Tandon arranges 300 oxygen cylinders…

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification