Salman Khan to have a cameo in Prabhas starrer Saaho?

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As the high octane action film is set to hit the screens on Independence Day, it is now rumoured that Salman Khan reportedly will have a cameo in the film.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of Saaho have reached out to Salman Khan for a guest appearance in the film. As per sources, Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is playing an antagonist, suggested Salman’s name for the film. The two of them are close and have even worked in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He suggested the makers to approach Salman Khan for the camera. The actor is yet to respond whether he can do the cameo or not.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. It also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for Bharat starring alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is set for Eid 2019 release.

More Pages: Saaho Box Office Collection