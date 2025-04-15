Bollywood superstar Salman Khan showcased his dedication to fitness by sharing intense workout photos on Instagram, just hours after receiving a death threat earlier that morning. In the images, Khan is seen wearing a tank vest, highlighting his chiselled physique and well-defined biceps.

He captioned the post, “Thank u for the motivation,” subtly addressing the recent threats while emphasizing his commitment to personal growth.

Ranveer Singh commented, “Hard Hard”. Salman’s fans were thrilled to see his beefed-up body, with one writing, “The fitness icon is back.” Another commented, “Tiger form mei aa raha hai vapis”. Another comment read, “BhaiJaan will rise like never before – prepare YOURSELF.” One fan wrote, “Age has no limitation. You are a legend, sir.” While some fans speculated that he was preparing for his next movie, others felt it was a response to his critics following the debacle of his recent release, Sikandar.

Earlier that day, Khan received a threatening message from an individual claiming to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The message, sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control Cell, demanded an apology or a payment of Rs 5 crore, warning that failure to comply would result in harm to the actor. This incident follows a series of similar threats, including one in October 2024, where a person from Jamshedpur was arrested for sending a WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 crore from Khan.

In response to these threats, Mumbai Police have increased security measures around Khan's residence and have initiated investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible. The actor has also been provided with Y-Plus category security, reflecting the seriousness of the threats.

Despite the challenges, Khan's latest Instagram post serves as a testament to his resilience and unwavering focus on his fitness journey. His message resonates as a reminder to his followers to stay motivated and continue pursuing their goals, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

