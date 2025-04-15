comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.04.2025 | 9:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jaat Kesari Chapter 2 Ground Zero Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan breaks silence with toned biceps post after death threat: “Thank u for the motivation”; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan breaks silence with toned biceps post after death threat: “Thank u for the motivation”; watch

en Bollywood News Salman Khan breaks silence with toned biceps post after death threat: “Thank u for the motivation”; watch
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan showcased his dedication to fitness by sharing intense workout photos on Instagram, just hours after receiving a death threat earlier that morning. In the images, Khan is seen wearing a tank vest, highlighting his chiselled physique and well-defined biceps.

Salman Khan breaks silence with toned biceps post after death threat: “Thank u for the motivation”; watch

Salman Khan breaks silence with toned biceps post after death threat: “Thank u for the motivation”; watch

He captioned the post, “Thank u for the motivation,” subtly addressing the recent threats while emphasizing his commitment to personal growth.

Ranveer Singh commented, “Hard Hard”. Salman’s fans were thrilled to see his beefed-up body, with one writing, “The fitness icon is back.” Another commented, “Tiger form mei aa raha hai vapis”. Another comment read, “BhaiJaan will rise like never before – prepare YOURSELF.” One fan wrote, “Age has no limitation. You are a legend, sir.” While some fans speculated that he was preparing for his next movie, others felt it was a response to his critics following the debacle of his recent release, Sikandar.

Earlier that day, Khan received a threatening message from an individual claiming to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The message, sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control Cell, demanded an apology or a payment of Rs 5 crore, warning that failure to comply would result in harm to the actor. This incident follows a series of similar threats, including one in October 2024, where a person from Jamshedpur was arrested for sending a WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 crore from Khan.

In response to these threats, Mumbai Police have increased security measures around Khan's residence and have initiated investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible. The actor has also been provided with Y-Plus category security, reflecting the seriousness of the threats.

Despite the challenges, Khan's latest Instagram post serves as a testament to his resilience and unwavering focus on his fitness journey. His message resonates as a reminder to his followers to stay motivated and continue pursuing their goals, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

Also Read : Salman Khan receives death threat sent to Mumbai traffic police helpline, Police investigate

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Dutt starrer The Bhootnii gets…

Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero to have a…

Salman Khan receives death threat sent to…

Hrithik Roshan USA Tour hit by fake impostor…

SHOCKING: Arjun Kapoor reveals Rahul Bhat…

Arjun Kapoor on cloud nine as Transformers…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification