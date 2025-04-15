In September 2024, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Sidharth Malhotra has bagged an out-and-out commercial entertainer. Seven months later, we are back with another exciting update.

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Mahaveer Jain’s out and out commercial entertainer to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film will be made by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl (2019) fame. Producer Mahaveer Jain and Sidharth Malhotra are confident that he’s the right person to execute their film. Raaj is a rare commercial director who can handle comic capers in a mainstream manner. That’s the reason why his films work across the country. He also has an ear for music and that will also come in handy in getting a hit soundtrack for the film.”

The film is written by Sanjeev and Mrigdeep Singh Lamba serves as a production partner. The source continued, “The hunt is now on to find the leading lady. The makers want to take the film on floors in September. They are confident that by then, they’ll lock the star cast and also complete the pre-production work.”

Last year, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film has loads of comedy and also has a thrill element. Sidharth excitedly came on board as he knows that it’s a film that’ll present him in a never-before-seen avatar and also expand his fan base. As a result, he’s giving his hundred percent towards prepping for the role.”

