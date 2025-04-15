comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.04.2025 | 12:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jaat Kesari Chapter 2 Ground Zero Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Mahaveer Jain’s out and out commercial entertainer to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Mahaveer Jain’s out and out commercial entertainer to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Mahaveer Jain’s out and out commercial entertainer to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa
By Fenil Seta -

In September 2024, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Sidharth Malhotra has bagged an out-and-out commercial entertainer. Seven months later, we are back with another exciting update.

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Mahaveer Jain's out and out commercial entertainer to be directed by Raaj Shandilyaa

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Mahaveer Jain’s out and out commercial entertainer to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film will be made by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl (2019) fame. Producer Mahaveer Jain and Sidharth Malhotra are confident that he’s the right person to execute their film. Raaj is a rare commercial director who can handle comic capers in a mainstream manner. That’s the reason why his films work across the country. He also has an ear for music and that will also come in handy in getting a hit soundtrack for the film.”

The film is written by Sanjeev and Mrigdeep Singh Lamba serves as a production partner. The source continued, “The hunt is now on to find the leading lady. The makers want to take the film on floors in September. They are confident that by then, they’ll lock the star cast and also complete the pre-production work.”

Last year, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film has loads of comedy and also has a thrill element. Sidharth excitedly came on board as he knows that it’s a film that’ll present him in a never-before-seen avatar and also expand his fan base. As a result, he’s giving his hundred percent towards prepping for the role.”

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s Marjaavaan characters reimagined as action figures; director Milap Zaveri REACTS!

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Dutt starrer The Bhootnii gets…

Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero to have a…

Salman Khan receives death threat sent to…

Hrithik Roshan USA Tour hit by fake impostor…

SHOCKING: Arjun Kapoor reveals Rahul Bhat…

Arjun Kapoor on cloud nine as Transformers…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification