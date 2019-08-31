Bollywood Hungama

Saif Ali Khan opens up about Taimur Ali Khan being stalked by paparazzi

BySubhash K. Jha

Saif Ali Khan has finally taken a firm and irrevocable stand against the intrusive paparazzi which followed Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan everywhere. In a video that has gone viral Saif can be seen shooing away the photographers from in front of the Khans’ residence with a stern warning.

So has Saif finally taken a resolute stance against the invasion of the photographs into his son’s life? Says Saif angrily, “We had an understanding with the photographers. They could click him at the airport and other public places. But not outside his house and school. But now they were back at our home. I needed to remind them again of what was agreed on. It is ridiculous. Taimur is just a kid.”

I’ve to admit that Saif has been extremely patient with the paparazzi. He explains, “I get that it’s their job. But they can’t stalk our home. Even the neighbours don’t like it. I hope they don’t come back.”

Seeing how deep-rooted the photographers’ intrusion had become, I guess it was imperative for the protective father to finally put his foot down. Taimur’s normal upbringing was suffering because of the constant presence of the paparazzi wherever they want. Surely we all have families whom we want to protect from intrusive elements. Even the paparazzi must understand that.

