Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been at the center of attention ever since his birth. The paparazzi follow him everywhere he goes. However, Saif has been calm and relaxed about the constant attention is given to his toddler, until recently when he had to intervene when they thronged outside his house.

With all this attention, several fans of the actors have been speculating that Taimur will be making a special appearance in one of his parent’s projects. Talking about it, the Sacred Games actor said that he was surprised that people did not know them well. He said that they would not put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror.

The idea of not putting Taimur in a film is keeping in with his family ideals where they have certain ways of doing things. The actor very strongly feels that children are not meant to be used for guest appearances just because of their social media following.

Meanwhile, Kareena had recently said that she wishes for Taimur to follow his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s footsteps and become a cricketer.

