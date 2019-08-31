Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.08.2019 | 12:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Watch: Sonam Kapoor reveals Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in The Zoya Factor 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen on screen with their upcoming film The Zoya Factor. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actors spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film.

Watch: Sonam Kapoor reveals Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in The Zoya Factor 

 

The Zoya Factor is based on the novel of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. According to the book, Shah Rukh Khan has a small part in it. When asked if the Raees actor will be a part of the film, Sonam responded positively. The actress said, “We see a bit of Shah Rukh Khan and a bit of someone else as well.” While Dulquer Salmaan added, “I think we should leave some surprises for the audience.”

Watch the entire segment below:

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who’s an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda aka Dulquer Salmaan and how it starts raining luck ever since then! The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan reveals the real reason he agreed to do The Zoya Factor

More Pages: The Zoya Factor Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan begins chat show on his YouTube…

Dulquer Salmaan reveals the real reason he…

“Actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann…

The Zoya Factor: Here's why Sonam Kapoor and…

Vicky Kaushal took help from Bhushan Kumar…

Sanjay Kapoor talks about working with Sonam…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification