Actor Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen on screen with their upcoming film The Zoya Factor. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actors spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film.

The Zoya Factor is based on the novel of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. According to the book, Shah Rukh Khan has a small part in it. When asked if the Raees actor will be a part of the film, Sonam responded positively. The actress said, “We see a bit of Shah Rukh Khan and a bit of someone else as well.” While Dulquer Salmaan added, “I think we should leave some surprises for the audience.”

Watch the entire segment below:

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who’s an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda aka Dulquer Salmaan and how it starts raining luck ever since then! The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

