After making a strong impression as the lead actress in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Sahher Bambba seems to be taking a measured approach to her next move, and if industry chatter is anything to go by, it might just pay off.

Sahher Bambba, Rohit Saraf in talks for upcoming project? Here’s what we know!

Sources indicate that something interesting is brewing, a potential film that could see her paired opposite Rohit Saraf. While nothing has been officially announced yet, conversations around the project have reportedly progressed at a scripting and casting level, with filming to begin in the latter half of the year.

Sahher played the lead Karishma Talwar in the Netflix series, which was released in 2025 and featured an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani and marked Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

Rohit Saraf, who has carved a niche for himself with romantic roles and youth-centric stories, is coming off the success of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and continues to remain a popular choice for relatable, boy-next-door characters. His recent lineup of projects has further strengthened his positioning as one of the most bankable young actors in the digital and theatrical space.

The potential pairing of Sahher and Rohit is already generating quiet excitement within industry circles, largely because both actors appeal to a similar demographic while bringing distinct screen energies, Sahher with her poised, slightly enigmatic presence, and Rohit with his easy charm.

Also Read: Is Rohit Saraf playing Ranjha in Heer Ranjha? Here’s what we know!

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